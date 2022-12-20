Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023.

The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets as Vermillion FCU’s 2,800 members combine with Voyage FCU’s 17,000 members.

Sioux Falls-based Voyage FCU serves members in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. The merger with Vermillion FCU is part of a larger expansion that opens membership opportunities to include 25 total counties in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska.

Currently, Voyage FCU serves its members from three branches in Sioux Falls. Vermillion FCU has one branch in Vermillion, South Dakota. With the merger, Vermillion FCU members will be able to utilize their credit union as a full-service financial partner. Expanded services include business checking, business loans, Money Market accounts and IRA’s.

