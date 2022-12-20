SAM offers free bus rides during cold weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With extreme wind chill in this week’s forecast, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will waive bus fares on its fixed bus routes for Dec. 21 through 24.

Wind chill temperatures are anticipated to plummet to near 50 below zero in the coming days, and temperatures in that range can cause frostbite in minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

“The safety and health of our residents is so important, so I’m grateful citizens who will need a ride during the extreme cold this week will get one for free through Sioux Area Metro,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “It’s important to always be a good neighbor and offer a helpful hand when you can. but especially during a challenging time as we’ll experience this week with the weather. I hope all of our residents take this opportunity to plan ahead for what’s expected to be life-threatening cold later this week.”

SAM On Demand (available on Saturdays) and Paratransit Service rides are also included in the free fare period.

SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays; however, specific bus route schedules may vary. The Bus Depot in downtown Sioux Falls is open from 5:40 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:40 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. SAM does not operate on Sundays.

City Hall, City Center, and Siouxland Libraries will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

Bus route information, including schedules, can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/sam. SAM riders are also encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates.

