Marty Jackley announces hires, retains a number of current AG staffers

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announced Tuesday who he would be bringing to the office in January.

Jackley is retaining a number of members currently serving in the Attorney General’s office. Chief among them is Dan Satterlee and Chad Mosteller. Satterlee will be the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director, and Mosteller the Assistant Director. Currently, Mosteller serves as the interim Director of DCI. Brent Kempema will also stay with the office as well and will serve as Deputy Attorney General over the Criminal Division.

“This is a team of professionals that I have worked with in the past, and I believe can handle the challenges ahead of us,” Jackley said. “These are the kind of dedicated leaders that belong in the Attorney General’s Office because of their experience and commitment to public service.”

(KSFY)

Additionally, Jackley will retain Charlie McGuigan as Deputy Attorney General, who has served in the office since 1991.

Former Attorney General Mark Barnett returns to the office as the Chief Deputy. Barnett, 68, began in the office as an Assistant Attorney General 42 years ago and served three terms as the South Dakota Attorney General from 1991 to 2003. He also served 12 years as a Circuit Court Judge.

“This office and the people in this office have always been special to me,” Barnett said. “I am honored to be asked by the Attorney General to join him when he takes office.”

South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley tabbed former Attorney General Mark Barnett to serve as his Chief Deputy in the office. (South Dakota Attorney General's office)

Tony Mangan, who currently serves as the Communications Director at the Department of Public Safety (DPS), will move over to the office to serve in the same position for the Attorney General’s office. Rounding out his staff, Tiffany Stoeser will serve as Assistant Director of DCI, and Sarah Thorne will serve as Deputy Attorney General over the Appellate Division, which handles all of the state’s criminal appeals.

Jackley will take the oath of office on Jan. 7 and become South Dakota’s 33rd Attorney General. He previously served as South Dakota’s US Attorney from 2006 to 2009 and as South Dakota’s Attorney General from 2009 to 2019. He was elected this past November.

“I look forward to serving with such a dedicated team and to work with local law enforcement to make our communities even safer,” Jackley said. “I also want to thank current Attorney General Mark Vargo for his work in the office the last few months and his help during this transition.”

