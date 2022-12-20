Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region.

Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.

In each case, the employee was issued a summons for selling alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are:

- Lewis Drug, 2525 S Ellis Road

- The Co-op Natural Foods, 410 W 18th St

- Mercato, 631 W 11th St

- Main and Main LLC, 4304 W Empire Dr

- Circle K, 3312 S Western Ave

- Park Ridge Gas’ N Pak, 1801 S Western Ave

The Sioux Falls Police Department says they will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks to protect the young people in our community.

