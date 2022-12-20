Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls

Police Lights
Police Lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region.

Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.

In each case, the employee was issued a summons for selling alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are:

- Lewis Drug, 2525 S Ellis Road

- The Co-op Natural Foods, 410 W 18th St

- Mercato, 631 W 11th St

- Main and Main LLC, 4304 W Empire Dr

- Circle K, 3312 S Western Ave

- Park Ridge Gas’ N Pak, 1801 S Western Ave

The Sioux Falls Police Department says they will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks to protect the young people in our community.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Police Lights
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast

Latest News

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Snow, brutal cold coming
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
South Dakota forecast
Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota
Avera Medical Minute: Custom prosthetic option for breast cancer patients