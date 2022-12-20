Snow, brutal cold coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.

On top of that, we’re tracking some more snowfall for Wednesday which will look to bring some more accumulation across the region. It’s going to begin on Wednesday morning in northern South Dakota and quickly race south. Accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches will be likely over central and western South Dakota with higher totals in eastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa. As much as 4 to 6+ inches with some localized higher totals will be possible.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area for Wednesday through Saturday morning. After the snow falls, the wind will be gusting up to 40 to 50 mph on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate a little bit more heading toward next week and after Christmas. Other than some chances for a few flurries, no major storms are anticipated around Christmas. We’ll get back to the 20s and 30s after Christmas and finally begin to warm up some more.

