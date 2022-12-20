Snowmobiling safety tips after the snow falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tragic snowmobile collision over the weekend serves as a good time to remember snowmobile safety as we head into the winter months.

The patrol captain for the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Zishka, says while we may have the snow now, the wind is creating some unsafe conditions.

“The drifting that we’ve had, when you’re not on a groomed trail, you can’t always see obstacles that lie just under the snow. Some of these drifts may be iced over, so when you hit these drifts, they might look like snow, but it may actually be ice, so you may bounce off and into the roadway,” Zishka said.

Along with staying on marked trails, Zishka recommends not driving at night and traveling in groups. It’s also important to be cautious at intersections.

“It’s important to look both ways just like you would if you’re a pedestrian crossing the roadway. Then travel straight across, the shortest point necessary to get back into a right of way,” Zishka said.

President of the South Dakota Snowmobile Association Duane Duerr says it’s all about defensive driving.

“I always say snowmobiling is similar to riding a motorcycle or a UTV—you need to think that nobody sees you and be driving in a way that you’re protecting yourself,” Duerr said.

It’s also important to know the power of the vehicle that you’re on.

“You need to drive within your capabilities. Drive within the speed limit. Stay safe that way. A lot of the new snowmobiles could probably exceed 100 mph if you really wanted to do that, but don’t drive them that way,” Duerr said.

“Somebody is new to a machine or they’re out riding for the first or second time of the year, and they get a little too aggressive, and they’re not able to control the power that these machines have, and that oftentimes results in an accident.”

Drivers on the roadway also need to be extra cautious if they do see a snowmobile traveling alongside them.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.