Startup Sioux Falls program providing tools for future business leaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CO.STARTERS Business Accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships, and tools to turn ideas into reality to sustain a business. If you are looking to launch a new product or service, bring your concept and be ready to mold it with feedback from others. The course consists of eleven sessions with the last being a Startup Pitch Night. The Startup Sioux Falls program is one of three gatherings per year (Jan, May, and Oct) and will cover the following topics:

-Knowing yourself

-Knowing your customer

-Finding the right solution

-Getting the relationship right

-Building blocks

-Structures & systems

-Discovering the bottom line

-Financial modeling

-Planning for growth

-Celebration night

Participants should sign up before the end of the year on the rolling application which will allow for other opportunities.

The current price of the program is free and supported through the Community Navigator Pilot Program grant.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.