Volunteer firefighters battle Baltic fire

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteer firefighters came to the rescue after a medical machine repair shop caught fire in Baltic.

The AT&T Analytical building, where medical device repairs take place, had a fire break out on Monday. A handful of volunteer fire departments came together to help put the fire out.

First responders on the scene say the response to the fire is all about the community coming together.

“It’s hugely important to have the, the guys show up like this and to keep in mind, these are all volunteers, these guys are doing it out of the goodness in their heart in the community,” said Deputy Nate Moser. “They’re not getting paid. So to see the response like this, and the number of trucks and guys coming to help out a community, it’s, it’s a great thing to see.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

