Win prizes at Remedy and support The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Remedy Brewing Company, owners started their own version of Chase the Ace called “Queen Bee Club.”

Funds raised benefit The Banquet in Sioux Falls, which serves thousands of meals to those in need each week. Officials with The Banquet say this time of year is crucial for fundraising.

“The Banquet never goes on holiday, just because hunger never goes on holiday,” said Tamara Leisinger-Jerke, Executive Director of The Banquet. “So the donations that we receive this time of year when everybody’s thinking about giving and being kind to others- These donations take us through our entire year so that we can sustain our ministry through the course of the year.”

So far, Remedy says it has already raised $14,000 for The Banquet. Ticket sales start at 5:30 p.m., and the drawing is at 7 p.m. each Thursday at Remedy.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.