Wind Chill Advisory in effect throughout the morning

South Dakota forecast(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.

MORE: Ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at home

On top of that, we’re tracking some more snowfall for Wednesday which will look to bring some more accumulation across the region. It’s going to begin on Wednesday morning in northern South Dakota and quickly race south. Accumulations of around 2 to 4 inches will be likely over central and western South Dakota, with higher totals in eastern South Dakota and into Minnesota and Iowa. As much as 4 to 6+ inches with some localized higher totals will be possible.

MORE: Snow and cold weather a reminder for car safety

Temperatures will begin to moderate a little bit more heading toward next week and after Christmas. Other than some chances for a few flurries, no major storms are anticipated around Christmas. We’ll get back to the 20s and 30s after Christmas and finally begin to warm up some more.

