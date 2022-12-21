Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, December 20th

HS Basketball Highlights and Skyforce standout enjoys playing in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys won the battle of top-ranked teams with Lincoln while Tea Area (over #2AA Jefferson) and Washington’s girls were victorious Tuesday night.

DJ Stewart talks about how much he enjoys playing for the Skyforce and in Sioux Falls.

And Dave Moe’s Dakota State women pulled off their second straight win over a ranked team with an 80-64 win at Orange City over the #15 Red Raiders.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

