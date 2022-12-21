Aberdeen continues snow removal, roads remain icy

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen is still dealing with the repercussions of last week’s winter storm and is continuing snow removal efforts.

City crews worked around the clock from Thursday night into Saturday to remove the eleven inches of snow from roadways, and it was all hands on-deck.

”The fact that it was an active snow event for several days, we had to have all of our staff. So, everybody in Public Works was involved in this. When I say all of our Public Works folks, that means streets, solid waste, utilities, traffic control guys, everybody was involved in snow removal,” said Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa.

With the roads cleared, Aberdeen Public Works Director Robin Bobzien said in an Aberdeen City Council meeting on Monday that the city is now working on moving thousands of truckloads of that snow out of town.

Some roads in Aberdeen, however, remain slick due to the ice that build up underneath the snow. The city has been using salt and chemicals to help with those road conditions, but the below-zero temperatures are posing a bit of a problem.

“We use it once we pull snow off, especially when we were seeing the ice that was on there. We did it especially on those arterial routes. Then, it tracks with the cars and that helps when we carry it, but when it’s this cold it’s not going to work. It’s there, it’s just not going to activate until it warms up a little bit,” said Gaa.

The city has also been using equipment to remove the ice, but that’s not a solution for every road in Aberdeen.

“The chemical is down and it’s there. We can’t really go and peel it up very well because it’s solid, so that’s going to be with us a little bit. We’ll keep working some of those streets. I know this morning, they were out working on peeling that up, but it’s tough on equipment. So, we want to do it, but it’s just not in the cards to peel all that up around town,” said Gaa.

The city had to use a large amount of their ice supply during a storm in November, and that supply wasn’t fully restocked by the time the winter storm rolled in last week. While supplies are being replenished, the city has to be diligent with what salt they do have.

”Salt has to be hauled in. So, trucks have to be able to get here. In the middle of a snow storm, it’s difficult to do that. So, whatever you have, you’re always kind of using carefully and watching that,” said Gaa.

Gaa says that with more snowfall this week, the city will be keeping an eye on the weather conditions to determine when salting can be done and if it will have to pause during the snowfall.

