Augie staff keeps Lutheran Manor residents company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Holiday season is often spent with family and friends, but for those who cannot spend time with their loved ones, this month can feel lonely.

Several staff members from Augustana University decided to gift their time to the Lutheran Manor Nursing Home residents.

“Just to bring joy to others people’s lives and to enjoy and have visitors and guests you don’t normally have and get them out what of is a routine in their lives is just fun to, to celebrate,” said Ann Kolberk, Carrer and Academic Planning Specialist.

The Augie staff say the nursing home feels like part of the campus, given its proximity.

