Blood donations in critical need due to cold weather cancellations

Blood donations in critical need due to cold weather cancellations
By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Holidays schedules and winter storms have kept blood donors from community blood bank locations. Executive director Ken Versteeg sees the supply diminishing.

“Last week, we canceled seven blood drive events which equate to about 250 units of blood,” said Versteeg. “About half of our blood supply for a whole week was canceled.”

The blood bank hopes you can take a few minutes to donate.

“We need people to come out and give blood. You know if you can safely come out and give,” said Versteeg.

Coordinator Lauri Hoffmann is often asked about medications.

“The big one that we see that prevents people from donating our blood thinners,” said Hoffmann. Acne medications like accutane or hair loss medications could too. Also, you have to wait till you’re off antibiotics and feeling good before you can donate.”

Beth Versteeg likes knowing she’s making a difference.

“When you donate blood, you’re giving hope to so many others,” said Beth.

Years ago, donors sent a lifeline to her baby with a heart complication.

“She required three units of blood for that surgery,” said Beth.

Times are flexible by dropping in or reservation at both Sanford and Avera Monday through Friday.

“Our donor rooms are open, and we’re ready to take blood donations,” said Versteeg.

And by special reservation, there’s free lunch on Friday.

“We’ll be hosting a blood drive on Friday from 11 until three o’clock. Everybody who comes out together receives a free meal,” said Versteeg.

It’s the season of giving, and donating your blood could mean another could survive and enjoy more holidays with friends and family in the years ahead.

“We really appreciate everybody willing to come,” said Versteeg.

