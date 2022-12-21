Avera Medical Minute
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

By Felicia Fonseca
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers.

Greyson Parisien’s journey to correct an irregular heart led the tribe to add the option of organ donation to tribal IDs. And the tribe hopes it will inspire others. The IDs were unveiled during a November ceremony. The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance, and spotty access can hinder the process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

