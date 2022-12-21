DCI to investigate Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police gave an update on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting, a case that has been turned over to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, around 1:24 p.m., the officer involved spotted a car with substitute plates on the road and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect pulled into the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. near the gas pumps and concrete dividers.

Chief Thum said the officer approached the car and began talking to the driver. As the officer talked to the driver, the officer suspected she was not honest about her identity, and the officer asked her to exit the car. The suspect refused to step out of the car, and “words were exchanged” before a struggle ensued. At one point, the driver’s door was open, and the officer tried to pull the driver out of the car.

During the struggle, the suspect’s car sped backward, trapping the officer between the door and crashing into the gas pumps and concrete dividers, at which point the officer discharged his gun, fearing for his safety. The driver and one of the passengers were struck. Life-saving measures were performed on both of the injured suspects, and they were transported to a hospital. The injured passenger was treated for his wound and released into custody, and the suspect who was driving the car is still receiving medical treatment.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, and the case has been turned over to the DCI.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspects involved did have warrants. One of the passengers in the car, 48-year-old Thomas TwoBulls, who was treated for his injury and released into custody, had one Simple Assault Domestic warrant, two other warrants were Simple Assault misdemeanors, and another Simple Assault was charged as a felony. Another passenger in the car, 38-year-old Roseanne Cooke, had one misdemeanor for Suspended Driving, another misdemeanor warrant for Substitute License Plates, and a felony warrant for Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor.

Chief Thum said this is the ninth officer-involved shooting since October. Chief Thum said officers fire their weapons in response to the perceived dangers on the scene.

