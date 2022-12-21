DJ Stewart loves playing for the Skyforce and in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce have been playing great basketball of late including 142 points in a recent win over Wisconsin. And they made it 7 straight wins last night at the Showcase in Las Vegas as Cain and Stewart combined for 63 points.

The one thing that you can never count on with G-League teams is great chemistry since all of these guys want to be in the NBA. But DJ Stewart, who’s back for another season in Sioux Falls, really likes it here and wants to enjoy his time playing at the Pentagon for Kasib Powell and improving his game.

Stewart says, ”I love Sioux Falls. They treat us like LeBron. It’s like the only professional team here right. The only professional basketball team so it’s big for them and it’s big for us and they help us on the court when we hear them cheering us on. It really helps us and I appreciate that.”

Stewart has been playing well for the Force who have assembled a talented team that should be fun to watch if they stay together. They play tomorrow night in Vegas and aren’t back at the Pentagon until New year’s Eve.

