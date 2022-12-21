Downtown Sioux Falls tax increase to come

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a tax hike proposal for downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday night.

The plan removes a cap that has been in place for over 30 years.

The money will go toward services such as street sweeping, snow removal, and various improvements.

Several businesses expressed concerns over the increase, but according to officials, those issues have been worked out. Upon hearing that, the council unanimously approved the plan.

