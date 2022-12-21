DSS leader to retire after 25 years in SD state government

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services reported Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring from state government.

Gill has served in multiple leadership roles in her decade and a half with the South Dakota state government. Gill also served three terms as Mayor of the City of Pierre.

“I’m very proud that I had my career in this venue of helping people to be productive, happy, and healthy in their lives,” said Gill.

Gill’s retirement is set for Jan. 8, 2023.

