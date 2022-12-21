Avera Medical Minute
DSS leader to retire after 25 years in SD state government

Laurie Gill is retiring from state government in early January.
Laurie Gill is retiring from state government in early January.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Social Services reported Wednesday that Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring from state government.

Gill has served in multiple leadership roles in her decade and a half with the South Dakota state government. Gill also served three terms as Mayor of the City of Pierre.

“I’m very proud that I had my career in this venue of helping people to be productive, happy, and healthy in their lives,” said Gill.

Gill’s retirement is set for Jan. 8, 2023.

