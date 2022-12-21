Avera Medical Minute
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks.

Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.

Representatives say they need help packing boxes and to prepare the food that they receive, but they also need help with snow removal and office work.

Feeding South Dakota needs approximately 2,900 volunteers across the state, with a large chunk of those people needed in the Pierre distribution center.

“In some of these situations, it means that they have to go without food... it is one of those things that you don’t think about very often, but in this day and age, there are still people who have this problem. It’s not just on the reservations, you see it everywhere and especially in rural communities... but especially on the reservations, they are struggling right now (because of the storms,” said Hansen.

