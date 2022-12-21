Avera Medical Minute
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

Feels-like temps
Feels-like temps(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F.

Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.

More: Health concerns with freezing temperatures

Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later today and last through Friday evening for some. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area for Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. After the snow falls, the wind will be gusting up to 40 to 50 mph on Thursday and Friday, and that could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time if you’re doing any traveling!

More: Blood donations in critical need due to cold weather cancellations

Temperatures will begin to moderate a little bit more, heading toward next week and after Christmas. Other than some chances for a few flurries, no major storms are anticipated around Christmas. We’ll get back to the 20s and 30s after Christmas and finally begin to warm up some more.

Latest News

Blood donations in critical need due to cold weather cancellations
