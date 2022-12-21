Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday.

While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely.

Blizzard and near blizzard conditions will impact the entire state beginning Wednesday and through the day Thursday.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home Thursday if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. If anyone gets stranded or has vehicle maintenance issues, the situation may become life-threatening. If individuals must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

