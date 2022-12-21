Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm

Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed...
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday.

While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely.

Blizzard and near blizzard conditions will impact the entire state beginning Wednesday and through the day Thursday.

Citizens should be prepared to stay home Thursday if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. If anyone gets stranded or has vehicle maintenance issues, the situation may become life-threatening. If individuals must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Blowing and Drifting Snow
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather
Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Chamberlain
Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Chamberlain
A man at the gym needed life saving assistance (Source: Pixabay)
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays