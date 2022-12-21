Health concerns with freezing temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With extremely low temperatures it’s important to keep yourself safe when braving the cold.

This involves covering exposed skin and staying warm when possible.

Patty Brooks with The American Red Cross in Sioux Falls say they monitor weather like this to help respond to a variety of safety risks.

“With these temperatures and with the road conditions that haven’t been the greatest after our last snow storm it’s about being prepared and that’s what the Red Cross is all about. We like to prepare, respond, and recover if needed,” said Patty Brooks, American Red Cross SF executive director.

Saying their main focus is prevention when possible.

“Two things that we’re really focused on preventing is hypothermia and frostbite and it takes just a matter of minutes if any skin is exposed to these subzero temperatures for any length of time,” said Brooks.

Health experts says symptoms of the two can take place in several minutes.

“There are different types of hypothermia but they’re dangerous in that your body systems tend to not work as well the colder that you get and this doesn’t need prolonged exposure outdoors you can have this in just a matter of minutes,” said Donald Ellis, pediatric emergency medicine physician.

Saying, limiting exposure could be your best option.

“Prevention really is the key for hypothermia and frostbite. If you can keep yourself from putting yourself in danger then that’s the main thing you can do to avoid this,” said Ellis.

The American Red Cross saying they will be ready to respond over the holidays with an increase in travel and decrease in temperatures.

“If there is a situation with the weather and like we’ve had recently where the roads close, The Red Cross will be there to respond and set up warming shelters and so we really focus on I-29 and I-90 so we’ll be paying really close attention to them in the coming days,” said Brooks.

Both want to remind people to prepare by wearing layers when outside in the cold.

