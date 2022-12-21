Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Chamberlain

Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Chamberlain
Interstate 90 Closing From Rapid City to Chamberlain(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City (Box Elder exit 67) to Chamberlain beginning at 6 p.m. (MT) / 7 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions.

In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Many secondary highways are currently listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures.

When listed as Road Impassable, travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles. Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions with this storm system as it moves across the state. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous. Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Blowing and Drifting Snow
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed...
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm
A man at the gym needed life saving assistance (Source: Pixabay)
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays
Heart attacks in abundance during holidays