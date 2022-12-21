Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackley looks to take momentum into South Dakota AG’s office

(KSFY)
By Stephen Groves
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office.

He announced his top staff picks on Tuesday and laid out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Jackley, a Republican, previously held the attorney general’s office for nearly a decade and mounted an effort to take his old job back in 2021. After Jackley won the Republican nomination this year, he did not face an opponent in the election. He is looking to bring experienced staff with him as he returns to the post as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Feeding South Dakota
Feeding South Dakota needs more volunteers due to winter weather setbacks
The winter storms that hit South Dakota last week set the organizations efforts back greatly,...
Following winter storm, Feeding South Dakota in dire need of volunteers
Mayor Paul TenHaken
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken looks ahead to 2023
Augie Staff
Augie staff keeps Lutheran Manor residents company