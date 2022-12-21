Avera Medical Minute
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three men from St. James, Minnesota, have been identified as the people who died in a Dec. 14 crash near Parkston, South Dakota.

A 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were 23-year-old Irvin Trejo Parra, 25-year-old Jaziel Carrillo Vera and 26-year-old Victor Hernandez Moreno.

Marvin Castillo Galvez, 22, of Windom, MN, was the driver. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital.

The two front-seat occupants of the Toyota were wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending against the driver.

Jeffrey Payne, 28, of Neligh, NE, was the pickup driver. He was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

