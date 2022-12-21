Noem aims to divest from China

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem wrote to the United States Congress asking them to pass legislation endorsing state efforts to divest from China.

Noem wrote to Congress, asking for the authority to “divest assets or prohibit the investment of assets in China,” citing national security as one of her reasons.

Noem also asked Vanguard to create an emerging markets fund that does not include investments in China, saying, “This would provide states the opportunity to safely invest our state trust fund and pension dollars without exposure to the threat of the (Chinese Communist Party.)”

This news comes after Noem’s recent request for the South Dakota Investment Council to comb through all state investments to determine whether any taxpayer dollars were invested in China and her proposed bill that would limit the purchase of agricultural land by certain entities from foreign countries, again singling out China.

Governor Noem wrote in her letter to Congress, which can be found here , and her letter to Vanguard can be found here .

