Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

One person from the car got out, and there was a short conversation between that individual and the victim. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired it several times. The victim ran and was not hit.

No shell casings were found. The police are still working on identifying the suspect.

