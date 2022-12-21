Sioux Falls Fire Rescue contains garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in south central Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage on fire that broke out at approximately 5:15 a.m. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to the house and nearby buildings and extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, and no injuries were sustained in this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

Responding parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire trucks, one command vehicle, 15 firefighters, one Battalion Chief, one investigator, and one support personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, PCEMS, and Metro communications.

