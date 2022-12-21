Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning.

According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and entered the median. As the driver got the truck back on the roadway, the trailer struck a cable guardrail and rolled over the bridge overpass covering Dolan Creek Road.

The trailer came to rest below the overpass with the truck remaining on the road above.

The westbound passing lane was closed for two hours.

Sturgis Public Works said Dolan Creek Road was closed to through traffic so the Department of Transportation could make inspection and repairs of the bridge.

Mangan says the 21-year-old driver from Torrington, Wyoming, was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.