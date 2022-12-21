Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap includes wins by Jefferson boys and Tea Area/Washington girls

SIOUX FALLS AND TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson boys pulled away to beat Lincoln 71-57 Tuesday night despite some rim-rocking dunks from JT Rock of the patriots. The top-ranked Cavaliers had the long bombs going in to remain unbeaten. It was the first loss for 2nd-ranked Lincoln.

In girls hoops, the Tea Area Titans hung with 2nd-ranked Jefferson in AA and the game was tied at half-time. Both teams found their range after intermission and when the game was over Katie Vasecka and her Titans came away with a 61-55 win over Cierra Watkins and her Cavaliers. Over at the Washington gym, the 3rd ranked Warriors continued to build on their lead throughout the game led by Hannah Harper and went on the beat Huron 64-32.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.