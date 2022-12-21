Avera Medical Minute
WalletHub ranked the most charitable states

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WalletHub has ranked each state based on its involvement and contributions to charity.

The study shows that, as a whole, the United States has ranked 19th among the most generous countries. According to the National Philanthropic Trust, Americans give nearly $485 billion to charity and approximately volunteer approximately 5.8 billion hours per year.

When ranking each state, the WalletHub study was based on 19 indicators of charitable behavior, with the data set ranging from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

Utah, Maryland, and Minnesota hold the top three placeholders as the most charitable states. Whereas Arizona, New Mexico, and Mississippi ranked as the least charitable. South Dakota ranked 27th, North Dakota ranked 4th, and Iowa ranked 25th.

Source: WalletHub

Want to give back instead of receiving this holiday season? Use WalletHub’s Charity Calculator to help you determine how best to pitch in, depending on your resources and availability. You can also see where your money will be used most effectively by reading WalletHub’s report on the Best Charities for 2023.

