10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for a pair of Pierre Governor football standouts as they signed National Letters of Intent to play at Ohio State (Lincoln Kienholz) and Nebraska (Jason Maciejczak) while Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon-GLR made it official that he’s head to Iowa. Northwestern headed the list of Plays of the Week and women’s basketball highlights from Brookings and Vermillion where SDSU and USD both had impressive lob-sided victories Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.