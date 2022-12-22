Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st

Pierre standouts sign Letters of Intent, Plays and WBB highlights from USD and SDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for a pair of Pierre Governor football standouts as they signed National Letters of Intent to play at Ohio State (Lincoln Kienholz) and Nebraska (Jason Maciejczak) while Zach Lutmer of Central Lyon-GLR made it official that he’s head to Iowa. Northwestern headed the list of Plays of the Week and women’s basketball highlights from Brookings and Vermillion where SDSU and USD both had impressive lob-sided victories Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Pierre football standouts sign Division One Letters of Intent
Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska
Selland scores 1,800th career point in big win for SDSU women over UMKC
Huge lead early helps SDSU women to easy win over Kansas City in noon start
USD Women overwhelm Oral Roberts 101-57 with 5 in double figures
USD Women roll past Oral Roberts 101-57 with 6 players in double figures
December 21st Plays of the Week
December 21st Plays of the Week