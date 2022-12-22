Avera Medical Minute
AAA of South Dakota experiences emergency call influx

AAA received a high volume of emergency roadside service calls Thursday.
AAA received a high volume of emergency roadside service calls Thursday.(AAA South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA of South Dakota reported they responded to 275 emergency roadside service calls on Thursday.

Of the calls, 45 percent were for batteries, and 35 percent were for tows. Lockouts, flat tires, and extrications were among the other top reasons for calls.

AAA urges caution when traveling in extreme weather conditions.

