Below-zero temperatures make possible power outages more dangerous

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen area dealt with very low temperatures and high winds on Thursday. Although low temperatures don’t directly cause power outages, the high winds can when mixed with ice.

When the temperatures get into the negatives, staying in a home without heat can be dangerous.

”You don’t want to be outside too long and you don’t want to be in the cold or in a place without heat too long, so you definitely want to be prepared for some of these conditions,” said Northern Electric Communications Director Ben Dunsmoor.

Northern Electric hasn’t had outages reported in the area yet, but their crews will be prepared for the possibility this weekend.

”Our crews are standing by and they’re ready to go. We’ve got crews on-call all throughout the weekend. Even through the holiday weekend, there’s guys on-call. So, if there is a power outage, we’ll get out there and we’ll try to find the problem and fix it and get it restored as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Dunsmoor.

There are a few ways to prepare for an outage before it happens.

”Gather up your flashlights, batteries, things like that just in case the power does go out so you have a light source. Also, make sure your vehicles are full of gas and you’ve got cell phone chargers in the there so if you do have a power outage and you need to go somewhere, you can plug those in and charge those while you’re in your car,” said Dunsmoor.

Dunsmoor says having fully-charged electronics is important in case of an emergency.

“One of the big things you say right away is make sure all your devices are charged, your cell phones, tablets, laptops, just so that you are prepared. If something does happen, you can communicate with friends, neighbors and emergency officials,” said Dunsmoor.

There are also actions you shouldn’t take if you do find yourself without power in order to avoid a fire or a dangerous situation.

”One of the big things we say not to do is don’t use gas grills inside, don’t use your oven or your stovetop to try and heat your home. Also, if you’re going to use a generator, make sure it’s at least 20 feet away from any door or window outside and it’s being used outside, because you don’t want that risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Dunsmoor.

If your power is lost during extremely cold temperatures, the best plan is to find somewhere with heat.

“If you do find yourself in a situation where there is an outage, probably the best thing to do in these extreme temperatures is just to find someplace else to go right away. Call a friend, call a neighbor, somebody who still has power and go there for probably a few hours until the lights can come back on and the house can get warmed up again,” said Dunsmoor.

If you do need to report an outage in Brown or Spink County, you can call Northern Electric’s 24/7 line at 605-225-0310.

