Christmas light competition in Tea

The Tea community is getting in the spirit of the season with tLink’s Christmas Lanes project.

A variety of houses within Tea have decked the halls, and their homes, in anticipation of the project.

The competition began on December 1st and will run until the 23rd when the judges will choose a winner.

The lights are turned on from 6 pm-10 pm through the end of the competition.

A first, second, and third-place winner will be announced on December 23rd, and each will receive generous prizes including- O’Riley Custom Detailing is sponsoring a $1,000 first-place prize. I-29 RV Marine & Outdoor is sponsoring a $300 second-place prize and Ace Hardware is sponsoring $200 for third place.

The houses competing this year are listed below in a North-to-South driving pattern:

1. 2420 N. Ivy Road-” To the windows, to the walls, till Santa decks these halls”

2. 2325 Sienna Circle

3. 1115 N. Cole

4. 1101-1110 N Mary Ave-” Candy Cane Lane North”

5. St. Nicholas St- “Saint Nicholas Lane”

6. 210 W. St. Nicholas

7. 120 Lisa Court.

8. 300 E. Kevin Drive.

9. 525 E. Kevin Drive

10. South James Avenue- “Candy Cane Lane South”

11. 140 N. Carla Ave-Bella Birch Boutique

12. 431 S. Mary Avenue- “Misfit Christmas”

13. South Prairie, Fox Court, Lakeview Circle- “Santa Lane”

14. 200 N. Jenny Avenue- “Christmas Movie Drive”

15. 900 Cathy Drive-” Lighten Up Dude, It’s Christmas!”

