City of Pierre calls for select residents to store enough water for 24 hours

Water main leak in Pierre
Water main leak in Pierre(City of Pierre)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Pierre say residents impacted by a water main leak should store enough water to last 24 hours.

City officials say weather conditions are making repairs to the water main leak found on West Third Street very challenging. The water is currently still servicing the impacted area, however, if the leaking pipe deteriorates, water service will be lost until the pipe is fixed.

Approximately 50 households in LaBarge Court, Harney Court, and West Fifth Street could be impacted. Those who live in the section of the city identified within the perimeter shown below should store water by filling bathtubs, jugs, and buckets until a permanent repair can be made.

Approximately 50 households in LaBarge Court, Harney Court, and West Fifth Street could be impacted. Those who live in the section of the city identified within the perimeter shown below should store water by filling bathtubs, jugs, and buckets until a permanent repair can be made.(City of Pierre)

