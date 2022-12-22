Couple responds to garage fire next door

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As a doctor you’re used to saving lives on the clock, but off the clock is a different story.

Sebrina Burnett and Cliff Crawford moved to Sioux Falls this year.

They say they never expected a fire would take place so close to home.

“We hear another pop, she gets out of bed comes down, looks out the back and sees flames coming out of the neighbor’s roof of their garage and that’s when she jumped into action. She told me go get the neighbors up, I’m going to call 911. She makes the call and gets her medical bag together just in case,” said Cliff Crawford, Sioux Falls resident.

Sebrina, a doctor in Sioux Falls, saying just how urgent this was from a medical standpoint.

“You don’t necessarily need to be burned by the flames, just inhaling a lot of the smoke is a huge concern. Unfortunately, with these garage fires a lot of people think the fires not bad it’s just smoke but the chemicals can really do some damage to your lungs,” said Sebrina Burnett, Sioux Falls resident.

Their neighbor saying he’s thankful the garage fire was stopped before spreading.

“If we wouldn’t have gotten up this garage probably would have gone and the one behind us but thank god there’s no damage to them,” said Mark Haley, Sioux Falls resident.

With the aftermath setting in.

“Now we just have to wait and get some estimates and stuff and go from there,” said Haley.

Everyone was thankful the fire was stopped before it spread and that nobody was injured.

