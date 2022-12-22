Dangerous cold, blizzard-like conditions to continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- First Alert Weather Days will continue through Saturday night as the dangerous cold and blizzard-like conditions will persist.

Blizzard Warnings will continue into Friday with the Wind Chill Warning continuing through noon Saturday. If at all possible, stay indoors and avoid travel at all costs.

For tonight, we’ll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky with areas of blowing snow and near white-out conditions. Winds remain out of the north and northwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Lows fall back into the teens below with wind chill values between -35 and -50.

Dangerously cold weather with blowing snow will continue Friday with highs in the single digits below and lows in the teens and 20s below with winds out of the northwest at 15-30 mph.

While Saturday will remain cold, highs will get closer to zero with winds decreasing to 5-20 mph out of the northwest and a clear to partly cloudy sky.

Christmas Day will feature warmer temperatures as a warm front will slide through and bring a chance for some light snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations look to run a trace to 2″ with this system. Highs will range from 5-15 above east to as warm as the 30s and 40s in western South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.