Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dangerous Cold and Blowing Snow

Wind Chills Approaching -40 to -50 Degrees
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning.

Wind Chill Warnings are also in effect across the entire area for the rest of today and will remain in effect through noon on Saturday due to dangerous wind chills falling to -35 degrees to -50 degrees.

We’re done with the snow across the region and should stay mostly cloudy today. We’ll have wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph throughout today and even into Friday as well. This will result in whiteout conditions at times and lead to ground blizzard conditions due to all the snowfall we saw last week. It’s imperative if you’re going to be doing any traveling to make sure you have a winter safety kit in your vehicle!

Temperatures slowly do improve around Christmas as we have a chance to see some light snow that day. The snow totals won’t amount to much and will generally be under an inch. We’ll get back to the 20s and 30s for next week and finally warm back up as we close out 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Logo
Dangerous Cold and Blowing Snow
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast