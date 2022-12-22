Dangerous Cold and Blowing Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning.

Wind Chill Warnings are also in effect across the entire area for the rest of today and will remain in effect through noon on Saturday due to dangerous wind chills falling to -35 degrees to -50 degrees.

We’re done with the snow across the region and should stay mostly cloudy today. We’ll have wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph throughout today and even into Friday as well. This will result in whiteout conditions at times and lead to ground blizzard conditions due to all the snowfall we saw last week. It’s imperative if you’re going to be doing any traveling to make sure you have a winter safety kit in your vehicle!

Temperatures slowly do improve around Christmas as we have a chance to see some light snow that day. The snow totals won’t amount to much and will generally be under an inch. We’ll get back to the 20s and 30s for next week and finally warm back up as we close out 2022.

