December 21st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5. The SDSU women hosted #1 South Carolina at the Pentagon and the Jacks, led by Myah Selland drew within 6 points in the 4th quarter. But that was as close as they got despite great support from the blue crowd.

Play #4. I think Jack Cartwright is enjoying one more season of college basketball. He led USF past Mankato with plays like this.

At #3, Lots of excitement on the wrestling mat Sunday in Brookings when Tanner Cook pinned Bubba Wilson of Nebraska. The Huskers won the match.

#2 goes to the entire SDSU football team as they dominated Montana State in the snow and cold 39-18 earning a trip to Frisco to play their arch rivals from Fargo in the title game..

And #1 was an easy choice. Jalyn Gramstad, our Athlete of the Week, to Cade Moser for 69 yards and a score as the Red Raiders of Northwestern beat Keiser 35-25 for their first national championship in football in 4 decades and 3rd overall.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

