Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

December 21st Plays of the Week

Top plays from Basketball, Wrestling and Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with Play #5. The SDSU women hosted #1 South Carolina at the Pentagon and the Jacks, led by Myah Selland drew within 6 points in the 4th quarter. But that was as close as they got despite great support from the blue crowd.

Play #4. I think Jack Cartwright is enjoying one more season of college basketball. He led USF past Mankato with plays like this.

At #3, Lots of excitement on the wrestling mat Sunday in Brookings when Tanner Cook pinned Bubba Wilson of Nebraska. The Huskers won the match.

#2 goes to the entire SDSU football team as they dominated Montana State in the snow and cold 39-18 earning a trip to Frisco to play their arch rivals from Fargo in the title game..

And #1 was an easy choice. Jalyn Gramstad, our Athlete of the Week, to Cade Moser for 69 yards and a score as the Red Raiders of Northwestern beat Keiser 35-25 for their first national championship in football in 4 decades and 3rd overall.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
Baby's feet
Sanford Health announces their top baby names of 2022
Police on scene
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
It is believed the individual hit a patch of thin ice and broke through.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered

Latest News

Pierre football standouts sign Division One Letters of Intent
Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska
Selland scores 1,800th career point in big win for SDSU women over UMKC
Huge lead early helps SDSU women to easy win over Kansas City in noon start
USD Women overwhelm Oral Roberts 101-57 with 5 in double figures
USD Women roll past Oral Roberts 101-57 with 6 players in double figures
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, December 21st