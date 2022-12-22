Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People who try to circumvent road closures can find themselves in hot water. Besides the possibility of injury or death, driving on closed roads can be fined $232, plus p to $1,000 in civil penalties. Then there is the cost of being rescued. That could be up to $10,000.

Penalties for non-compliance of Interstate Closures:

Any person who fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier placed or given under § 31-4-14.2 is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. Any unauthorized presence on a closed highway is evidence of a violation of this section.

Interstate 90 is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. At 4 p.m. (MT) that closure will extend to Sioux Falls. Secondary highways are also under No Travel advisories or are blocked by snow and stranded vehicles.

