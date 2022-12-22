Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90

Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People who try to circumvent road closures can find themselves in hot water. Besides the possibility of injury or death, driving on closed roads can be fined $232, plus p to $1,000 in civil penalties. Then there is the cost of being rescued. That could be up to $10,000.

Penalties for non-compliance of Interstate Closures:

Any person who fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier placed or given under § 31-4-14.2 is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. Any unauthorized presence on a closed highway is evidence of a violation of this section.

Interstate 90 is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. At 4 p.m. (MT) that closure will extend to Sioux Falls. Secondary highways are also under No Travel advisories or are blocked by snow and stranded vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash
HVAC technicians layer up and lean on training to maintain safety
How do all-day outdoor workers stay warm in severe winter weather?

Latest News

Bundle Up: what to do prevent hypothermia and frostbite
Avera Medical Minute: Winter weather dangers
A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
Several FSD flights have been delayed or canceled Thursday.
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls