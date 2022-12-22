Gov. Noem appoints new Secretary of Health

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Melissa Magstadt as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday.

Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“Melissa has proven her ability to provide innovative and cost-effective healthcare to the people of South Dakota,” said Gov. Noem. “She will bring a fresh perspective to the department. We’ve set an example for the nation over the past several years by trusting our people to exercise personal responsibility over their healthcare decisions. Melissa will advance that vision for the people of South Dakota.”

Melissa Magstadt’s background

Melissa Magstadt is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (ARPN). She is a co-owner of Quick Care SD, an organization that provides healthcare access across eastern South Dakota. She also owns an integrated medicine practice called SG Essentials in both Watertown and Pierre. She served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2011 to 2014 and was a member of the House Committee on Health and Human Services. She has been involved in South Dakota healthcare for more than 30 years.

“South Dakota should be on the forefront of supporting proactive quality of care for our people,” said Magstadt. “Our state has unique health challenges, which vary from our rural communities to our big cities. We can tackle these challenges by focusing on an innovative, forward-looking approach to public health, rather than simply reacting to difficulties.”

Magstadt has a Master of Science from South Dakota State University with a focus as a family nurse practitioner. She also has an MBA from Mount Marty University. She is a graduate of the Great Plains Public Health Leadership Institute at the University of Nebraska. She is a fellow at the University of Arizona’s Center for Integrated Medicine.

Melissa and her family live in the Castlewood and Watertown area. She was born and raised in South Dakota.

