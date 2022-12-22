Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Heroes Behind the Badges makes push into the new year

Community Blood Bank
Community Blood Bank(Gray TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is making an end-of-the-year push to secure an adequate supply of blood over the holidays. The initiative begins December 23 and goes through January 7. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Participants are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
A semi-truck and trailer slid off I-90 at Sturgis early Wednesday morning.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
All three male passengers of the Toyota, ages 23, 25, and 26, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
Sioux Falls
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

AAA received a high volume of emergency roadside service calls Thursday.
AAA of South Dakota experiences emergency call influx
Interstate 29 to close
Water main leak in Pierre
City of Pierre calls for select residents to store enough water for 24 hours
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90