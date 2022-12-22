Huge lead early helps SDSU women to easy win over Kansas City in noon start

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 19-0 lead over Kansas City Wednesday afternoon and cruised to an 86-54 win at Frost Arena.The Jackrabbits (9-5, 2-0 Summit) shot 8-for-11 in the opening five minutes to take the 19-point lead and never looked back. State ended the quarter shooting 77 percent from the floor and cooled off slightly in the second quarter, ending the half with a 67 percent clip. SDSU led by as many as 46 in the second half before the Roos pulled back to make it a 34-point contest.

Myah Selland led all players with 20 points in 20 minutes of action. She just missed a double-double, finishing with nine rebounds. She notched a pair of career milestones in the contest, crossing both the 1,800 points and 750 rebounds thresholds.

Three more Jacks finished in double figures. Paiton Burckhard contributed 15 points, Haleigh Timmer had 12 points and Madysen Vlastuin came off the bench to chip in 10 points for the Jacks. Brooklyn Meyer and Tori Nelson ended the afternoon with eight points apiece. Meyer also collected seven rebounds while Nelson led all players with seven assists.As a team the Jacks tallied 27 assists, the most in a single game since recording 29 against Purdue Fort Wayne in the 2019-20 season. Dru Gylten recorded five assists, bringing her career total to 600. Paige Meyer dished four helpers and Madison Mathiowetz finished with three.

Kansas City (4-9, 0-2 Summit) got 19 points from both E’Lease Stafford and Sanaa’ St. Andre.

NOTES

Myah Selland is one of five Jackrabbits in program history to reach 1,800 career points. She is four points from moving into fourth pace on SDSU’s all-time scoring chart.

Tori Nelson is 16 points from becoming the 41st member of SDSU’s 1,000 point club.

Madysen Vlastuin has scored in double digits off the bench three times this season.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits hit the road to take on Western Illinois December 29 in Macomb.

