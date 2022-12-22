‘Lunch is Served’ program delivers meals and hope in a paper bag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls ministerial association recognized a need for individuals struggling financially to receive meals.

18 years ago, the group wanted to encourage and support those going to their jobs who were unable to afford lunch.

Every year, up to 25,000 lunches are packed and brought to distribution points across Sioux Falls. Executive Director for Lunch is Served Kathy Junker said the white bagged lunches are brought to the Banquet, St. Francis House, PeopleReady, Volunteers of America, 180-Access Program, Call to Freedom, Short Staffed, and other smaller organizations.

Each lunch comes with a sandwich, chips, a pudding cup, a granola bar, and an inspirational message.

“Who wouldn’t want a note in their lunch? I would love to get a note in my lunch. I actually keep some of the notes on my bulletin board in the office,” said Junker.

One man receiving the lunch appreciates the service as he no longer has to wait in his car during a lunch break without food.

“He can sit down at the lunch table with everyone and even share some of his lunch,” said Junker.

Small groups can volunteer to pack lunches. Junker said the service is always looking for new volunteers and donations.

