Neighborhood Market back in business after third vandalism in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owners of The Neighborhood Market have built themselves back up for the third time this year.

With the repeated reports of vandalism that took place at the Neighborhood Market, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called for an investigation of the possibility of a biased motive.

Not only did CIAR take action, but South Dakota Voices for Peace and Startup Sioux Falls started a fundraising campaign to help support the store owners. The campaign has since raised almost $15,000.

A threatening letter was found outside their business days after the most recent vandalism, read, “Don’t Reopen shut your mouth. It will get worse.”

Note left at Neighborhood Market (Dakota News Now)

The owner, Hayder Hayyawi, followed through when he said, “I’m not going to stop at this point, I’m going to keep going, and I’m going to fix it.”

Hayyawi said he has plans to open more locations, undeterred.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.