People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are reportedly stuck on the interstate between Rapid City and Wall.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.

The sheriff’s office says resources from the Pennington County Highway Department, state Department of Transportation and area fire departments are rescuing people along the interstate. Stranded motorists should call 911 and stay in their vehicles.

As of about 8:30 p.m., there were still some rooms at the Super 8 hotel in Wall and the Wall Community Center at 501 Main Street has a warming shelter (call 605-279-2665). More than 50 people are sheltering in Wall, according to the sheriff’s office.

Some motorists are taking shelter at the church in Wicksville; while about 65 people are at a warming shelter in New Underwood, 16104 Highway 14-16. Call Ben at 605-441-0708 for lodging in New Underwood.

An emergency operations center was opened in the Pennington County Administration Building. The sheriff’s office, Emergency Management and South Dakota Highway Patrol are coordinating efforts to get the stranded people to safety.

Interstate 90 was closed from Box Elder to Chamberlain at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to low visibility and drifting snow.

