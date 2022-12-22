Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for these two Pierre Governors... This morning they signed on the dotted line with big-time college football programs.

Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak helped the Govs to a 6th straight state 11-AA title in November and now they will continue their careers at a very high level.

Kienholz, the state’s all-time leading passer at Ohio State and Jason will be a Husker as of earlier this week. He had verballed to North Dakota and Lincoln to Washington. But the official visit for Lincoln was to the Buckeyes game with Michigan.

For 2 kids from a school of this size to both get a shot to play at schools like Ohio State and Nebraska is pretty rare. And the town is pretty proud.

Pierre Football Coach Steve Steele says, ”Not for public schools under 1,000 enrollment. So it was a pretty neat deal, especially for the whole state. I think this just continues to show the quality of football we have hear and even though it’s a little harder to get here for these big colleges they can still get here when there’s guys that are good enough to play.”

Senior QB Lincoln Kienholz says, ”It means a lot because you know you have a lot of people watching, especially from your home town. And also just like family, friends and little kids. I think that’s huge just because it kind of paves the way for future generations to come through and have the confidence to go do what they can do.”

Senior OL Jason Maciejczak says, ”It’s crazy the fan base there how loyal they are even when they aren’t winning. And the coaching staff that I’ve only know for 5 days I feel like I’ve known for 2 months and they really did a great job of getting to know me in a short period of time and getting what they needed to get done for me to be a Husker.”

What the Governors have done as a program is pretty amazing. Their 6th straight title tied West Central for the record in South Dakota. It will be fun to follow these two in coming years as they play so many games not too far from home.

