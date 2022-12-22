Avera Medical Minute
Police: Same suspect described in two separate Sioux Falls robberies

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the same suspect and car were described in two separate robberies.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett said the first robbery took place on Wednesday. The victim described the suspect’s car as a dark-colored Grand Prix with dealer plates. The second robbery occurred Thursday morning, and the same suspect car was described.

